Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cloudera posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

CLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cloudera by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

