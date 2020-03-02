Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Cna Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.