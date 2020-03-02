CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNXM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNXM stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.