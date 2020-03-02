Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $11.65 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $681.74 million, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 593,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215,140 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.