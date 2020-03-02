Coherus Biosciences’ (CHRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.16. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 1,992.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.