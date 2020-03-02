Comparing America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) & Advanced Info Service PCL (NYSE:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 0 0 2 0 3.00

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.53 $920.15 million N/A N/A America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L $52.35 billion 1.00 $3.52 billion $1.06 14.98

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67% America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L 6.73% 27.85% 4.42%

Summary

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L beats Advanced Info Service PCL on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

