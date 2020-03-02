ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Bank of America

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $48.42 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

