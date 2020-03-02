ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 56.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.0% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Shares of COP stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

