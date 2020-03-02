Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Update

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,593,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

