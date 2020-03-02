Contrasting Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & National Australia Bank (NYSE:NABZY)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Community Bank System pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 90.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Bank System and National Australia Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Australia Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Community Bank System currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 27.43% 9.70% 1.58% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.10 $169.06 million $3.29 18.48 National Australia Bank $23.02 billion 1.98 $3.38 billion $0.61 13.31

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. National Australia Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Bank System beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

