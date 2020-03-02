Contrasting Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Elevate Credit (NASDAQ:ELVT)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group -5.68% 22.39% 2.14% Elevate Credit 4.31% 22.38% 4.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mr. Cooper Group and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Elevate Credit 1 1 1 0 2.00

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 0.63 $1.04 billion $3.80 3.38 Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.19 $32.18 million $0.73 4.52

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Elevate Credit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

