Contrasting Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (NASDAQ:BBAL)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and New York Health Care’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $708.90 million 3.67 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -7.53 New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Health Care has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Option Care Health.

Volatility & Risk

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Health Care has a beta of -1.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Option Care Health and New York Health Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.93%. Given Option Care Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Summary

Option Care Health beats New York Health Care on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

New York Health Care Company Profile

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

