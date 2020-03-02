Contrasting Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Emmaus Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Emmaus Life Sciences -489.28% -511.05% -209.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Emmaus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 58.75 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.14

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

