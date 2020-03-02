Contrasting Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) & Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Maxim Integrated Products has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilinx and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 1 12 7 0 2.30 Maxim Integrated Products 3 7 2 0 1.92

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $108.28, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Xilinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 27.05% 33.38% 17.96% Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and Maxim Integrated Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 6.76 $889.75 million $3.48 23.86 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.47 $827.49 million $2.43 22.89

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Maxim Integrated Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats Maxim Integrated Products on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

