Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPA. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Copa’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

