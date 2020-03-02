Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Buy by Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.91.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copa by 48.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.