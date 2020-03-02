CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000.

SPDW stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

