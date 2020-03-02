CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $119.91 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

