CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $93.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.57. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.