CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

