CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $82.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55.

