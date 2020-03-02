CORDA Investment Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $374,925.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,557. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $143.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

