CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 3,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $30.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

