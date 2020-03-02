CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 8,575 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Total makes up 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Total were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after purchasing an additional 424,948 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 396,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. Total SA has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

