CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 2,655 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 555,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 158,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,945,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $180,883,000 after buying an additional 335,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

