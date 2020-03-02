CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 6,815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

