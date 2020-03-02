CORDA Investment Management LLC. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $306,388,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.80. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

