CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.86. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CorVel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.