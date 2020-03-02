Covetrus (CVET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVET opened at $11.11 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.