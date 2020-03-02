CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

