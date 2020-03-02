CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CRA International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CRA International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

