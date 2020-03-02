Credit Suisse Group Cuts Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,596.75 ($21.00).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Friday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,391.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,419.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

