Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Cree has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,513 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,144 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cree by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

