CRH (LON:CRH) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on CRH (LON:CRH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 2,639 ($34.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a one year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,856.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of €0.63 ($0.73) per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.