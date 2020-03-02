Critical Analysis: ING Groep (NYSE:ING) versus Swedbank (NYSE:SWDBY)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedbank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ING Groep and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 4 4 0 2.50 Swedbank 1 3 0 0 1.75

ING Groep currently has a consensus price target of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given ING Groep’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Swedbank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ING Groep pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Swedbank pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. ING Groep pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ING Groep has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ING Groep and Swedbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.80 $5.35 billion $1.38 6.88 Swedbank $5.86 billion 2.89 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Swedbank.

Profitability

This table compares ING Groep and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 26.13% 8.94% 0.53% Swedbank 35.83% 15.81% 0.83%

Summary

ING Groep beats Swedbank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

