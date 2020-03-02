Critical Comparison: Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) versus Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble Energy and Jones Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.99 billion 1.52 -$66.00 million $0.90 17.59 Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

Noble Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noble Energy and Jones Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 0 5 16 0 2.76 Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noble Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Summary

Noble Energy beats Jones Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

