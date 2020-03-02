Critical Contrast: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) & Community West Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CWBC)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 16.14% 10.21% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 5.19 $5.62 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.86 $7.96 million N/A N/A

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

