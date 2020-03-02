Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.91.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.76 and a 52 week high of C$16.71.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

