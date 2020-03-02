Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.91.

CRR.UN opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.76 and a 12 month high of C$16.71.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

