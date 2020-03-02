Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

