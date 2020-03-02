Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.48 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 218,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

