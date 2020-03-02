Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of CAPL opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

