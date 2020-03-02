CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $995.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

