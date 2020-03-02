Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 976,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

CUE stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

