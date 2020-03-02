Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.87.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

