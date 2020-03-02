Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Cutera makes up 1.0% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 132,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31,420.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after buying an additional 682,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

