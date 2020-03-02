CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

