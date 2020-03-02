DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTRK stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

About DATATRAK International

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

