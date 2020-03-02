Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

