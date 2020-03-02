DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

